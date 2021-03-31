Two vehicles, one building damaged after shots fired at Pittsfield apartment complex

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shots were fired on Saturday night after 10 p.m. at the Lynden Parke Apartments in Pittsfield Township.

Pittsfield Police Officers and Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the complex at 2224 Golfside Road after receiving reports of shots fired and a report of a shooting directed at a subject.

An on-scene investigation confirmed that a shooting had taken place.

According to reports, an unknown person fired multiple rounds from a vehicle parked at Lynden Parke Apartments on the victim’s vehicle, and struck it several times. The gunfire also struck another vehicle and one of the apartment buildings.

Officers recovered multiple items of evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at the following numbers:

Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

Request Police Response: 734-994-2911 (Metro Dispatch)

No one was injured in the incident.