Man faces charges after bank robbery, crash on US-23 in Ann Arbor during police chase

ANN ARBOR – Ken Kenyatta Wilson was charged on Friday with a slew of felonies by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wilson fled police officers on Tuesday afternoon after robbing the Chase Bank at 4101 E. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township, leading to a chase when the suspect crashed his vehicle in the area of US-23 and Washtenaw Ave. The area was temporarily closed to traffic so that Michigan State Police could conduct an accident investigation.

Wilson was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor hospital with serious injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition.

Ken Kenyatta Wilson, 48, faces multiple felony charges. (Pittsfield Charter Township Department of Public Safety)

Officers recovered stolen money, several firearms and ammunition from inside his vehicle and the scene of the crash. No one else was injured during the bank robbery or in the collision. Investigations at both the bank and the crash site were conducted by detectives, Pittsfield officers and evidence technicians.

The 48-year-old Ypsilanti resident is being held without bond in the Washtenaw County Jail while he awaits court proceedings.

Wilson was arraigned on the following charges:

Bank Robbery, a felony with a penalty of life or any term of years

Robbery – Armed, a felony with a penalty of life or any term of years

Fleeing Police Officer 3rd Degree, a felony with a penalty of 5 years and/or $1,000

Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, felonies with penalties of 5 years or $2,500

Three counts of Firearms Possession by a Felon, felonies with penalties of 5 years and/or $5,000

Wearing Body Armor in the Commission of a Violent Crime, a felony with penalty of 4 years and/or $2,000

Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, a felony with a penalty of 5 years and/or $2,000

Possession of a Loaded Firearm in or upon a Vehicle, a high court misdemeanor with a penalty of 2 years and/or $2,500

