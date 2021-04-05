Ann Arbor Police Department to hold virtual Q&A Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tune in to hear about how Ann Arbor Police Department engages with the community and give feedback on department services.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Chief Michael Cox and AAPD staff members will give a free presentation and answer community questions about its new programs and initiatives over Zoom.

Police will talk about department partnerships and how they improve safety within Tree Town and participate in a Q&A with attendees.

Community members interested in attending can enter the meeting ID 780 4349 7837 and passcode A1GbSH into Zoom, or launch the online meeting here.

Those with questions about the virtual event should contact Ann Arbor Senior Center Recreation Supervisor Brittany Ruthven at bruthven@a2gov.org.