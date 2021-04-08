Couple donates motorized wheelchair to Ann Arbor woman targeted by thief

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A couple donated a motorized wheelchair to an Ann Arbor woman after hers was stolen from the front of her home.

Jeff Boller, along with his wife who uses a similar chair, were watching Local 4 News at 11 Tuesday night when they saw Sheletha Evans’ story. The couple had an extra chair and donated it to Evans.

RELATED: Thief steals woman’s motorized wheelchair in Ann Arbor

“Many people have graciously helped my wife and I get through a lot of things. We couldn’t have done it without them, and there’s no way I could ever repay them. The only thing I can do is try to be a good person and pay it forward to someone else,” Boller said.

“I have been blessed beyond measures. And I’ve wanted one of these chairs -- the kind that you can fold down and take with you. Look at God. This great, this is awesome,” Evans said.

Ad

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the theft Tuesday morning. Video showed a man coming from behind a building with a stroller-like chair as he makes his way across the sidewalk, coming back through the parking lot. A few minutes later, the man could be seen taking off in Evans’ wheelchair