Police investigating after man shot in the head in Ann Arbor parking lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 31-year-old man from Mississippi was rushed to University of Michigan Hospital after being shot in the head Friday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened inside a vehicle in a hotel parking lot on State Street, just north of I-94. The victim is currently being treated and his condition is unknown.

Ann Arbor police said a 22-year-old man from Mississippi who knows the victim has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920, its tip line at 734-996-3199 or by email at tips@a2gov.org.

