Fixing the roads: Michigan unveils big new projects and the tool for tracking them

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new projects regarding Michigan roads that are expected to get underway soon.

Officials also announced a new tool to help residents track road projects in their area. Some projects had been started, but when the pandemic hit things seemed to stall.

Click here to view the new dashboard.

Whitmer has just announced 21 big projects that will get underway. This includes projects in I-94, I-75 and Gratiot. Many bridge projects will also soon get underway.

The Rebuilding Michigan Plan means work will continue on roads this construction season. As we move into the spring and summer more work will be popping up.

