Ann Arbor’s LynxDx expands COVID testing sites across Michigan

ANN ARBOR – As COVID cases surge across Michigan, one of the state’s leading testing labs has expanded its drive-thru testing sites.

The Ann Arbor-based lab had been running testing sites in Ann Arbor and Brighton, but recently added locations in Midland and Saline.

LynxDx’s drive-thru testing sites are contactless and allow users to self-collect saliva in a small tube. According to the state of Michigan’s latest data, LynxDx’s turnaround time is less than 48 hours and it is curently the fourth largest testing lab in the state, averaging nearly 15,000 tests per week.

“Seventy two-hour turnaround time, in my opinion, is just unacceptable,” LynxDx CEO Yashar Niknafs told A4 in January. “Our average turnaround time from the sample getting into our doors is half a day. Every single one of our positive results that we report, we run twice. We are very careful and want to make sure that the integrity of our results is sound.”

Users can register on its website and select the date and time they would like to be tested. In most cases, same-day testing is available.

See the LynxDx drive-thru locations and times below:

Ann Arbor

Drive-thru testing

Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com

Location: 648 S Wagner Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Hours: M-F: 8am-6pm Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Phone: (734) 212-6561

Brighton North

Drive-thru testing

Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com

Location: 7526 Grand River Ave Brighton, MI 48114

Hours: M, Tue, F: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Phone: (734) 212-6561

Brighton South

Drive-thru and inside building testing

Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com

Hours: 7 days per week: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 9299 Goble Dr. Brighton, MI 48116

Phone: (734) 212-6561

Midland

Drive-thru testing

Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com

Hours: M, W, F: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 4509 N Saginaw Rd Midland, MI 48640

Phone: (734) 212-6561

Saline