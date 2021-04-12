All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s LynxDx expands COVID testing sites across Michigan

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

LynxDx's drive-thru testing site at 648 S. Wagner Rd. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – As COVID cases surge across Michigan, one of the state’s leading testing labs has expanded its drive-thru testing sites.

The Ann Arbor-based lab had been running testing sites in Ann Arbor and Brighton, but recently added locations in Midland and Saline.

LynxDx’s drive-thru testing sites are contactless and allow users to self-collect saliva in a small tube. According to the state of Michigan’s latest data, LynxDx’s turnaround time is less than 48 hours and it is curently the fourth largest testing lab in the state, averaging nearly 15,000 tests per week.

“Seventy two-hour turnaround time, in my opinion, is just unacceptable,” LynxDx CEO Yashar Niknafs told A4 in January. “Our average turnaround time from the sample getting into our doors is half a day. Every single one of our positive results that we report, we run twice. We are very careful and want to make sure that the integrity of our results is sound.”

Read: How an Ann Arbor company became a leading COVID testing lab in Michigan

Users can register on its website and select the date and time they would like to be tested. In most cases, same-day testing is available.

See the LynxDx drive-thru locations and times below:

Ann Arbor

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com
  • Location: 648 S Wagner Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48103
  • Hours: M-F: 8am-6pm Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • Phone: (734) 212-6561

Brighton North

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com
  • Location: 7526 Grand River Ave Brighton, MI 48114
  • Hours: M, Tue, F: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Phone: (734) 212-6561

Brighton South

  • Drive-thru and inside building testing
  • Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com
  • Hours: 7 days per week: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Location: 9299 Goble Dr. Brighton, MI 48116
  • Phone: (734) 212-6561

Midland

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com
  • Hours: M, W, F: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Location: 4509 N Saginaw Rd Midland, MI 48640
  • Phone: (734) 212-6561

Saline

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Sign-up for appointment at lynxdx.com
  • Hours: Tue, Thur, Sat: 3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Location: 1367 Industrial Drive Saline, MI 48176
  • Phone: (734) 212-6561

