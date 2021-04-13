Washtenaw County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Ahead of Ramadan, Islamic leaders are using social media, virtual town halls and face-to-face discussions to spread the word that its acceptable for Muslims to be vaccinated during daily fasting that happens during the holy month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Scheduled clinic in Chelsea will run using Pfizer vaccine; Tuesday EMU clinic postponed

The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Tuesday that it is pausing all use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement came after a recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause the use of the vaccine over rare blood clotting condition experienced by six women who received the vaccine.

Until more is known about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s role in the condition, the Health Department will only use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines moving forward.

For appointments scheduled for Tuesday at Pierce Lake Elementary in Chelsea, the Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic scheduled at EMU’s Convocation Center this afternoon has been postponed.

Wednesday, two scheduled clinics at Concordia University and EMU will be postponed.

Those who have had their appointments postponed will be contacted by the Health Department to have their appointments rescheduled.

“We are stopping all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we have more information on the few incidents of concern and clear recommendations on future use,” medical director with the Health Department, Juan Luis Marquez, said in a news release. “This does not change the fact that COVID-19 vaccination overall is safe and effective. Millions have been vaccinated.”

For the moment, all vaccine scheduling has been paused while Health Department staff assess supplies and contact those who have had their appointments postponed.