Boat rentals at Gallup Park livery to open Saturday

Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Gallup Park canoe livery will open for the season.

Ann Arbor community members can reserve canoes, kayaks, kid kayaks, paddleboats and rafts for trips around Gallup Pond.

Currently, trips along the Huron River are unavailable due to COVID distancing and high water, says the Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation website.

The Gallup Park livery will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, weather permitting.

Reservations are required in advance but reservations may be possible if slots are open.

Reserve boats here.

Gallup Park’s sister livery at Argo Park will open on May 1, but will only be open during weekends in May, said Parks & Rec.

