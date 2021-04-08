City of Ann Arbor hiring positions for pools, canoe liveries, golf courses

ANN ARBOR – The weather is warming up, the grass is getting greener and that means summer -- and its seasonal job opportunities -- are just around the corner.
The city of Ann Arbor has begun its summer staff recruitment and numerous positions are currently open.
According to a recent announcement, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is looking to hire these positions at the following locations:
Buhr Park Pool
- Day camp counselors
Fuller Park Pool
- Lifeguards
Argo and Gallup Canoe and Kayak Liveries
- Canoe Livery Attendant II
- Day Camp Director
- Day Camp Counselor II
Huron Hills and Leslie Park Golf Courses
- Equipment Operator I
- Equipment Operator II
- Golf Course Maintenance Worker
- Golf Cart Operator
To apply for a position or to browse other opportunities, click here.