City of Ann Arbor hiring positions for pools, canoe liveries, golf courses

ANN ARBOR – The weather is warming up, the grass is getting greener and that means summer -- and its seasonal job opportunities -- are just around the corner.

The city of Ann Arbor has begun its summer staff recruitment and numerous positions are currently open.

According to a recent announcement, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is looking to hire these positions at the following locations:

Buhr Park Pool

Day camp counselors

Fuller Park Pool

Lifeguards

Argo and Gallup Canoe and Kayak Liveries

Canoe Livery Attendant II

Day Camp Director

Day Camp Counselor II

Huron Hills and Leslie Park Golf Courses

Equipment Operator I

Equipment Operator II

Golf Course Maintenance Worker

Golf Cart Operator

To apply for a position or to browse other opportunities, click here.