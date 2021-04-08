All About Ann Arbor

City of Ann Arbor hiring positions for pools, canoe liveries, golf courses

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The weather is warming up, the grass is getting greener and that means summer -- and its seasonal job opportunities -- are just around the corner.

The city of Ann Arbor has begun its summer staff recruitment and numerous positions are currently open.

According to a recent announcement, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is looking to hire these positions at the following locations:

Buhr Park Pool

  • Day camp counselors

Fuller Park Pool

  • Lifeguards

Argo and Gallup Canoe and Kayak Liveries

  • Canoe Livery Attendant II
  • Day Camp Director
  • Day Camp Counselor II

Huron Hills and Leslie Park Golf Courses

  • Equipment Operator I
  • Equipment Operator II
  • Golf Course Maintenance Worker
  • Golf Cart Operator

To apply for a position or to browse other opportunities, click here.

