Ann Arbor police investigate report of shots fired at Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department are currently investigating a report of shots fired at Briarwood Mall.

Although the mall is not on lockdown, police have asked people to avoid the area at this time.

Officers are investigating a report of shots fired at @Briarwood mall. At this time there IS NOT an active shooter and we ask people to avoid the area of the mall while the investigation is in progress. — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) April 16, 2021

This story will be updated as we receive more information.