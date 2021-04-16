All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police investigate report of shots fired at Briarwood Mall

Meredith Bruckner
Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department are currently investigating a report of shots fired at Briarwood Mall.

Although the mall is not on lockdown, police have asked people to avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

