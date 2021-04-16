Ann Arbor police investigate report of shots fired at Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department are currently investigating a report of shots fired at Briarwood Mall.
Although the mall is not on lockdown, police have asked people to avoid the area at this time.
Officers are investigating a report of shots fired at @Briarwood mall. At this time there IS NOT an active shooter and we ask people to avoid the area of the mall while the investigation is in progress.— Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) April 16, 2021
This story will be updated as we receive more information.