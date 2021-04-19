Zingerman’s partners with nonprofit Garrett’s Space for month of April

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline offers confidential support 24/7. It can be reached at 800-273-8255.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is helping raise awareness about the work of Garrett’s Space all throughout the month of April.

Julie and Scott Halpert lost their son Garrett to suicide more than three years ago. He would have turned 27 Thursday.

In the years since his death, his parents devoted themselves to creating Garrett’s Space -- an Ann Arbor nonprofit working to prevent suicide in young adults.

“It’s been a way for us to sort of channel our grief into something really positive and I hope that he’d be proud of us,” Julie Halpert said.

Garrett’s Space is dedicated to reducing suicides and filling critical gaps in supportive care options for young adults facing significant mental health challenges.

Throughout the month of April, you can donate cash at select Zingerman’s businesses to benefit Garrett’s Space. You can also donate directly to Garrett’s Space on its official website here.

On Friday, a fundraiser will be held at the Zingerman’s Mail Order Warehouse Shop. All sales from the warehouse shop Friday will be donated to Garrett’s Space. Due to COVID, there is a limit of three customers in the shop at a time, masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Zingerman’s Mail Order Warehouse is located at 610 Phoenix Drive. It will be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Money raised will go toward Garrett’s Space creating a supportive place for young adults facing mental health struggles.

More information on the fundraiser can be found on Zingerman’s Community Spotlight page here.

More information on Garrett’s Space can be found on its official website here. You can donate directly to Garrett’s Space here.

If you are thinking of hurting yourself, reach out to someone. There are people who will listen and help.