Zingerman’s partners with nonprofit Garrett’s Space for month of April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is helping raise awareness about the work of Garrett’s Space all throughout the month of April.
Julie and Scott Halpert lost their son Garrett to suicide more than three years ago. He would have turned 27 Thursday.
In the years since his death, his parents devoted themselves to creating Garrett’s Space -- an Ann Arbor nonprofit working to prevent suicide in young adults.
“It’s been a way for us to sort of channel our grief into something really positive and I hope that he’d be proud of us,” Julie Halpert said.
READ: Ann Arbor nonprofit to host online event focused on suicide in young adults
Garrett’s Space is dedicated to reducing suicides and filling critical gaps in supportive care options for young adults facing significant mental health challenges.
Throughout the month of April, you can donate cash at select Zingerman’s businesses to benefit Garrett’s Space. You can also donate directly to Garrett’s Space on its official website here.
On Friday, a fundraiser will be held at the Zingerman’s Mail Order Warehouse Shop. All sales from the warehouse shop Friday will be donated to Garrett’s Space. Due to COVID, there is a limit of three customers in the shop at a time, masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Zingerman’s Mail Order Warehouse is located at 610 Phoenix Drive. It will be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Money raised will go toward Garrett’s Space creating a supportive place for young adults facing mental health struggles.
More information on the fundraiser can be found on Zingerman’s Community Spotlight page here.
More information on Garrett’s Space can be found on its official website here. You can donate directly to Garrett’s Space here.
If you are thinking of hurting yourself, reach out to someone. There are people who will listen and help.
- Emergency -- Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
- Washtenaw County 24/7 Mobile Crisis Team Intervention & CARES Team 734-544-3050.
- Ozone House 24/7 Crisis Line for Teens and Young Adults, click here. 734-662-2222.
- Call or text someone you know.
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline has a 24/7 Call & Online Chat, click here, or call 800-273-8255.
- The Trevor Project has a 24/7 Crisis Line for young LGBTQ People, click here, or call 866-488-7386.
- Trans Lifeline Peer Support Hotline for Trans People contact at 877-565-8860, available 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. EST.
- Crisis Text Line offers 24/7 crisis counseling just text HOME to 741741.
- To learn more about local mental health resources in other counties, click here.