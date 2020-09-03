Ann Arbor nonprofit to host online event focused on suicide in young adults

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Julie and Scott Halpert are on a mission to help young adults struggling with mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic threatened to sideline their plans, but they are finding a way to forge ahead. They said their goal of offering help and hope is even more critical right now.

The pandemic is having a huge impact on mental health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey showing that one quarter of young adults -- ages 18 to 24 -- said they had seriously considered suicide during the previous month.

Monday will mark three years since Julie and Scott Halpert lost their son Garrett to suicide. In the years since, they’ve devoted themselves to creating Garrett’s Space -- a nonprofit working to prevent suicide in young adults.

“It’s been a way for us to sort of channel our grief into something really positive and I hope that he’d be proud of us,” Julie Halpert said.

They plan to build an affordable nature-centered residential treatment center.

When the pandemic canceled their fundraiser, a friend of Garrett’s suggested a virtual option instead -- a 24-hour livestream featuring musical performances, speakers, poetry, yoga and more.

“We’re going to have young adults discuss their struggles with mental mental health challenges and how they overcame them and the value of Garrett’s Space. We just feel this has tremendous potential to reach more people,” Julie Halpert said. “The message we want to get out is that you are not alone. There are many people to turn to for help. There are many incredible organizations and resources for young people to get the help that they need.”

Honoring Garrett with a legacy of hope. The livestream event starts Friday at noon and runs until Saturday at noon. There’s also a silent auction.

To watch the livestream, donate or to find more information on Garrett’s Space, visit the official website here.

If you are thinking of hurting yourself, reach out to someone. There are people who will listen and help.