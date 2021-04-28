Learning Express Toys & Gifts in Ann Arbor seeks new ownership

ANN ARBOR – The owners of Learning Express Toys & Gifts in Ann Arbor and Sylvania, Ohio announced this week on their website that they are “actively seeking new ownership for these franchise territories.”

The specialty toy and gift franchise features locally-owned locations across the country. The current owners are hoping reopen the two Midwestern shops under new ownership this year, according to a release.

Here in Ann Arbor, the Westgate location closed on Jan. 26, 2021 after nearly 25 years in business.

According to an announcement in December 2020, owners Gary and Molly Fitzpatrick said they were closing their doors to retire. The Fitzpatricks, who owned the store since 2003, said that their retirement was planned “long before COVID changed the retail landscape.”

Below is an excerpt from an email they sent to customers on April 26.

Here’s what we look for in a new store owner: