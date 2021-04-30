Fourth-generation University of Michigan student set to graduate this weekend

ANN ARBOR – One University of Michigan senior is about to continue her family’s long legacy when she receives her diploma this weekend during Spring Commencement.

Amanda Balogh is following in the footsteps of her family members -- 13 of them to be exact -- who attended the school, including her grandfather, Richard Balogh, in the 1950s.

The proud grandfather will be tuning in to watch Amanda’s graduation ceremony online alongside his wife, Mary Balogh, whom he met at the university 66 years ago.

“We are so, very proud of Amanda. She’s an outstanding young lady and we are sure she will have a beautiful future,” Richard Balogh said in a statement.

Similar to their own story, all three of their sons met their wives on U-M’s campus when they were undergraduate students. Six of their other grandchildren have graduated from U-M.

Amanda’s great grandmother, Helen Cortade, started the family tradition when she attended earned her master’s degree in education at the Ann Arbor school in the 1920s.

Ad

“Different generations of our family have gone to the university and they’ve all done very very well in their careers,” Grandma Mary said in a statement. “We could not be more proud of any of them.”

Fourteen members of the same family have attended U-M over the years. (Balogh Family)

Ad