Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra gifts supplies to Ypsilanti Community High School Band

Scott Hawkins, Director of Bands at Ypsilanti Community High School displays music supplies donated by Jeffrey McKelvey on behalf of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra recently donated a series of music supplies to the Ypsilanti Community High School Band.

A2SO said the gift was a part of the organization’s “ongoing commitment to supporting local community and education initiatives.”

A2SO Board Member and Vice President of Education & Engagement Jeffrey McKelvey recently met with Director of Bands at Ypsilanti Community High School, Scott Hawkins, to deliver accessories to the student band, including cleaning supplies, reeds, mouthpieces, percussion accessories, valve oil and more.

At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Hawkins took it on himself to personally deliver instruments to individual students so they could still practice and learn remotely.

“I am so thankful for the communication and support from the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra,” Hawkins said in a release. “It is great to hear from outside organizations that are checking into the wellbeing of local school music programs. There is a long road ahead to piece music programs back together after a global pandemic.

“The supplies we are receiving will greatly aide our current and prospective students. I am hoping we can build a partnership into the future that ensures an equitable band experience for our students in Ypsilanti.”

McKelvey said music education is more important now than ever because it’s more than about learning -- it’s about making people feel a certain way.