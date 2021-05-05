City of Ann Arbor turns Huron River Day into month-long celebration

The 39th Huron River Day Festival will be May 19 from noon to 4 p.m. Photo: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor has expanded its annual Huron River Day programming to span the entire month of May due to the pandemic.

Huron River Day, Every Day kicked off on May 1 with 11 signs placed in parks along the Huron River. The signs can be found in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and the Delhi and Dexter-Huron Metroparks.

Each sign features an educational prompt and icons with an activity. This year, the city is also holding the Enviro Challenge. To enter, take a picture with one of the signs and tag @a2parks on Twitter or @annarborparks on Instagram with the hashtag #HuronRiverDay. More than $2,000 in prizes supporting local businesses will be awarded in June.

Ad

To read the contest entry rules, click here.

Self-guided walking tours along the Huron River will also be taking place this month. Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation staff will welcome participants at each walk site and provide information about the area.

More activities will be available through the summer season.

For a full schedule of park walks and more information about celebrating Huron River Day this month, click here.