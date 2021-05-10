Ann Arbor SPARK Annual Meeting returns May 18

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor SPARK Annual Meeting will kick off virtually on Tuesday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m.

During the 1.5-hour event, business leaders will highlight the region’s accomplishments over the past year and include a presentation of the Annual Meeting Awards and preview new projects and initiatives for the coming year.

General tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

Program schedule:

Welcoming Remarks

2020 Metrics and Results

Key Projects

Annual Meeting Awards

Keynote Fireside Chat

Closing Remarks

For the keynote, John Tuttle, NYSE Group vice chairman and chief commercial officer will sit down for a fireside chat with DTE Energy senior vice president and chief financial officer David Ruud to share his perspective on topics ranging from how startups can position for IPO to how the pandemic has impacted capital markets.

Additionally, John will discuss how the stock market has helped the economy during COVID-19 and answer questions during a live Q&A session.

For more information about the event, visit www.annarborusa.org/annual-meeting.