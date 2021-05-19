Partly Cloudy icon
Ann Arbor's Buhr Park Pool hiring for summer staff positions

Meredith Bruckner
Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Swimming pool lane line.
ANN ARBOR – Are you or someone you know looking for a summer job? Comfortable working indoors and outdoors during the warmer months?

Buhr Park Pool is now hiring for several positions, including day camp counselors, cashiers and lifeguards.

To see descriptions of open positions and starting hourly rates, click here.

Buhr Park Pool is at 2751 Packard Rd.

According to its website, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is also hiring for positions at Veterans Memorial Park and Fuller Park, the Huron Hills and Leslie Park golf courses and the Argo Canoe Livery.

To see a list of all positions currently vacant in the city of Ann Arbor, click here.

