Body found inside tent at Ann Arbor park, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man’s body was found Wednesday inside a tent at an Ann Arbor park, police said.

Ann Arbor police said the discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 19) at the Bluffs Nature Area off of Main Street.

A parks worker found the body while going out to clear tents from the area, officials said. It’s common for people to live off the trail in tents, according to authorities.

Police believe the man has been dead for an extended period of time.

While there aren’t any obvious signs of foul play, the man’s body was taken to medical examiners for an autopsy, authorities said.

No additional information about the man has been revealed.