27-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Ypsilanti Township

Witnesses believe speed might have been factor, police say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

A motorcycle.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday night when he crashed into an SUV that was turning left in front of him in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Monday (May 24) on Martz Road near McKean Road in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

Police said the motorcycle was heading west on Martz Road, while the SUV was heading east. The SUV turned left onto McKean Road and the motorcycle crashed into it, according to officials.

Authorities said the 27-year-old Milan man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no signs that alcohol or impaired driving were factors in the crash, police said. Witnesses told officials that the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed and didn’t have any lights on.

Detectives are investigating what might have contributed to the crash.

Nobody else was injured, police said.

