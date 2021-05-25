Ann Arbor District Library will fully reopen on July 12

AADL's Traverwood branch has undergone renovations and will reopen on March 2, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library announced it will fully reopen all five of its locations on Monday, July 12 at noon.

According to the announcement, the library aims to open with as little restrictions as possible while lowering the risk of future closures due to COVID.

Staff are currently working on configuring the library spaces back to a browsing setting and are preparing services, software and collections for the reopening.

The library will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. and will plan to restore regular hours by September.

Ahead of the reopening, all locations will be closed July 9-11 to allow staff to remove contactless lobby pickup infrastructure and shelves.

According to the AADL announcement, when the library reopens:

All collections available for browsing

All public seating available at all locations

Hold shelves and self-checkout stations return

Public computing, printing and copying return

Some outdoor events this summer, in partnership with the Ann Arbor Summer Festival and others

All meeting and study rooms available on a first-come, first-served basis

Room bookings, rentals, exhibits, and indoor events resume in September

Shelf Service and Printout Pickup Service will continue

Renovations and improvements to the AADL system will include, according to the release:

Newly renovated bathrooms in the Downtown kids department

All-new energy-efficient LED lighting in the Downtown kids department

New carpet and flooring installed throughout the second floor of the Downtown Library

New movable shelving on the 1st floor of the Downtown Library

New Lobbytorium Gallery Screen at the Downtown Library

Newly renovated 4th floor program room and podcast studio at the Downtown Library

New power outlets for 4th floor atrium seating

New paint and minor repairs throughout all five AADL locations

Generators being added to Malletts Creek, Pittsfield, and Traverwood Branches

“Thank you for your patience, and for continuing to use your library over the past year,” read the release. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

For more information, visit www.aadl.org/reopening.