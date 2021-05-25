University of Michigan Athletics to switch to digital ticketing for 2021 fall season

FILE - Fans cheer as the Michigan team takes the field at Michigan Stadium for an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan's Big House will be sitting empty when the leaves start to change this fall. From Ann Arbor to Los Angeles to Oxford, that most American of pursuits, college football, has either given up hope of getting in a traditional season or is flinging what amounts to a Hail Mary pass in a desperate attempt to hang on in the age of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Athletics Department announced Tuesday it will begin distributing mobile event tickets starting in the fall.

All U-M sporting events tickets will soon be available to purchase through digital wallets on smartphones and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued.

The only event that will give returning season ticketholders the option to receive printed tickets is football.

“Mobile ticketing platforms provide a number of advantages to traditional printed tickets, including contactless transactions, faster delivery of tickets, flexibility for ticket holders, improved safety and reduction of counterfeit scenarios, and efficiency at our venues,” reads a U-M Athletics Department release.

Mobile ticketing will coincide with the launch of the new Michigan Athletics mobile app this summer. The app will allow fans to conveniently access their mobile tickets and feature customizable push notifications, event schedules, podcasts, live and archived audio and video and more. Users will be able to download the free app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Based on the planned lifting of restrictions by the state of Michigan over the next several weeks, Michigan Athletics officials said events will return to full capacity starting in the fall, dependent upon federal, state, local or campus health guidelines.