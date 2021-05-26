Rolling Hills Water Park, Blue Heron Bay Spray Park announce 2021 opening dates

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Park and Recreation Commission announced on Tuesday the opening dates for several of its parks and attractions.

Due to a “significant seasonal staff shortage” as a result of the pandemic, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission director Coy Vaughn said the opening of both the water park and spray park have been delayed until late June.

“We have an amazing, dedicated team of professionals working hard to open our facilities but continue to be challenged by the lack of seasonal workers,” Vaughn said in a release.

Independence Lake County Park will have lifeguards at its beach starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. The beach will operate seven days a week during the summer. Individuals and families can swim, boat, fish, bike, hike, picnic and play volleyball at the park, which is also home to the Blue Heron Bay Spray Park.

The spray park, which features water buckets, play structures, a splash pad, water slides and concessions, is set to open in late June.

Rolling Hills County Park also boasts numerous recreational options for visitors, including nature trails, a fishing pond, disc golf, sport fields, picnic areas and a playground.

Rolling Hills Water Park will open on Monday, June 21 for the season. Daily hours will be noon to 7 p.m. There, visitors can enjoy a wave pool, lazy river, zero depth entry, water slides and an activity pool for young children. The facility also includes a sun deck, umbrellas, bathhouses, picnic areas and concessions.

During the 2021 season, capacity will be limited and tickets will be sold online. Tickets will go on sale on June 14 here.

General Washtenaw County summer park hours at both locations are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Based on the volume of visitors, the parks may implement capacity restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Independence County Park is located at 3200 Jennings Road in Whitmore Lake.

Rolling Hills County Park is located at 7660 Stony Creek Road in Ypsilanti.

