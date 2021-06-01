Several Ann Arbor playgrounds to close for resurfacing this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several public playgrounds in Ann Arbor will be closed for resurfacing during the week of May 31.
The playgrounds will receive engineered wood fibar, a wood product often used on playgrounds due to its ability to absorb impact and meet the needs of those with accessibility concerns.
Weather permitting, resurfacing will be completed by June 4, the City of Ann Arbor said in a newsletter.
Here’s which playgrounds will be resurfaced:
- Tuebingen Park
- Longshore Park
- Wurster Park
- Plymouth Parkway Park
- Creal Park
- Baxter Park
- Leslie North Park
- South Maple Park
- Leslie South Park
- Veterans Park
- Hunt Park
- Clinton Park
Those with questions or concerns can send an email to Park Planner/Landscape Architect Adam Fercho at afercho@a2gov.org.