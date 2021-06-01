Several Ann Arbor playgrounds to close for resurfacing this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several public playgrounds in Ann Arbor will be closed for resurfacing during the week of May 31.

The playgrounds will receive engineered wood fibar, a wood product often used on playgrounds due to its ability to absorb impact and meet the needs of those with accessibility concerns.

Weather permitting, resurfacing will be completed by June 4, the City of Ann Arbor said in a newsletter.

Here’s which playgrounds will be resurfaced:

Tuebingen Park

Longshore Park

Wurster Park

Plymouth Parkway Park

Creal Park

Baxter Park

Leslie North Park

South Maple Park

Leslie South Park

Veterans Park

Hunt Park

Clinton Park

Those with questions or concerns can send an email to Park Planner/Landscape Architect Adam Fercho at afercho@a2gov.org.