Here’s where to celebrate National Donut Day around Ann Arbor

Maize and blue-themed doughnuts from Ypsilanti's It's a Good Day Donuts.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This Friday is National Donut Day!

Having started in 1938 in Chicago, the holiday honors of the Salvation Army “Donut Lassies.” These women served coffee and doughnuts to frontline soldiers during World War I, according to The Salvation Army.

Every year, National Donut Day is the first Friday of June.

2021 has already been a wild year so doughnut mind us if we celebrate a little too much (get it?).

Here’s where to pick up a baker’s dozen:

WASHTENAW DAIRY

Having served Ann Arbor since 1934, Washtenaw Dairy offers a variety from classic flavors to maize and blue sprinkled doughnuts in addition to ice cream and other dairy products.

This year you can order “The Everything Donut” with coconut, peanuts, sprinkles and chocolate or vanilla glaze.

Washtenaw Dairy is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends at 602 S. Ashley St.

DIMO’S DELI AND DONUTS

A townie favorite, Dimo’s is synonymous with doughnuts in Tree Town. Originally started in 1973 as an Amy Joy Donuts franchise, the doughy destination sells various types of doughnuts, sandwiches and breakfast.

Dimo’s is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Early birds can head over to Dimo’s Deli and Donuts at 2030 W. Stadium Blvd.

YOON’S BAKERY

Hanging out with someone who doesn’t love doughnuts? Head over to Yoon’s Bakery. At the northside Korean-style bakery, you can grab a twisted doughnut while grabbing another unique treat for a picky friend. We suggest the Egg Tart and Mammoth Bread.

Yoon’s Bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at 2775 Plymouth Rd.

DJ’S BAKERY

Known for its doughnuts, the Packard Street bakery opened in April 2019.

DJ’s makes classically flavored doughnuts that have amassed a loyal fanbase around Washtenaw County.

Visit DJ’s Bakery from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays according to its Facebook page.

DJ’s Bakery is at 3031 Packard St.

DOMS BAKERIES

Another townie favorite, the no-frills Ypsilanti bakery is known for its doughnut drive-thru (yes, a real doughnut drive-thru).

A cash-only place, Dom’s offers different kinds of cake doughnuts, filled doughnuts, raised doughnuts and other pastries.

According to its Facebook page, it is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

Dom Bakeries is at 1305 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti.

IT’S A GOOD DAY CAFE & DONUTS

The brainchild of Ypsilanti couple Amie Anderson and Jamie Krake, the doughnut delivery company operates under Michigan’s Cottage Food law.

It’s a Good Day Cafe & Donuts frequently changes up its menu to include interesting combinations and fun themes.

This week, you can order a dozen Pride doughnuts, hot cocoa mix and vegan doughnuts.

Order for delivery here.

