Ypsilanti crematory ordered to shut down by state

The investigation into Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. started after LARA an anonymous complaint.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Licensing and Regulatory Affairs ordered an Ypsilanti crematory to immediately stop operations Friday.

According to authorities, LARA and the Attorney General’s Office issued a cease and desist order against Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C.

State officials said bodies were not properly stored and bodily fluids were found leaking onto the floor at the crematory, located on Michigan Avenue.

Authorities said the owner, O’Neil Swanson, had his mortuary license taken away in 2018 due to violations at Swanson’s Funeral Home in Flint and is not legally allowed to own a cemetery or crematory or have a controlling interest in one.

According to the LARA, the investigation found Swanson and Dianne Swanson purchased the crematory business in March 2020 without receiving a certificate of approval for a change of control.

State authorities are working to identify the bodies being held at the crematory. Anyone with information or thinks they may have had a loved one who recently received services at Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. is asked to contact LARA at 517-241-7000.

