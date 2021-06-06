Take a tube ride down Argo Cascades in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kick back and relax while floating down Argo Cascades.

Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., families and friends around Tree Town can now rent tubes from the Argo Park Canoe Livery for two-hour blocks every day.

Here are the details:

Tubes are available for $10 each for a two-hour rental and can only be used by one person at a time.

Rental tubes from the Argo Park Canoe Livery can only be used within the Argo Cascades and need to be returned to the livery by 8 p.m.

Those using the tubes must be at least 8-years-old.

Shoes, not flip-flops, are required for rentals. Water shoes can be bought at the canoe livery for $15.

Paddles for tubes are not rented at the livery but lifejackets are available for $5.

Transportation is not provided for tubing river trips.

During their two-hour time slot, renters can tube down the cascades then use an adjacent walking path to repeat their float between two and four times, according to the city of Ann Arbor tubing website.

Have your own tube? Check out this website for suggestions on tubing routes and parking suggestions.

Argo Park Canoe Livery is at 1055 Longshore Dr.

Related: