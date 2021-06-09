Concordia University Ann Arbor premiere sponsor for 2021 Big Ticket Festival

Artists perform at The Big Ticket Festival in Gaylord, Michigan.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Concordia University Ann Arbor is this year’s premiere sponsor for The Big Ticket Festival, slated for July 9-11 in Gaylord, Michigan.

The event is a multi-day, faith-based music festival held each summer.

Their mission is to “gather the tribes and give glory to God” through bringing family and friends together in celebration of God the Father, the Son, and Spirit. CUAA believes that genuine celebration of God leads to awakened souls and changed hearts.

Featured artists & speakers

This year’s festival is featuring a variety of passionate artists and speakers, including:

Flame

Disciple

Danny Gokey

Point of Grace

Zach Williams

Cory Asbury

Tauren Wells

Rev. Dr. Ryan Peterson, Vice President of CUAA Administration, stated, “It’s exciting for us as Concordians to partner with the ministry of the Big Ticket Festival. We’re really excited about what’s coming up.”

The festival is open to all ages, with a Kids Zone/Activities area that’s open from 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Alumni discount

CUAA Alumni receive 50% off ticket prices for the event. How? Simple. Just click here.

*This discount is only to be used my CUAA alumni and their families.

To learn more about Concordia University Ann Arbor, visit www.cuaa.edu.

To learn more about the 2021 Big Ticket Festival, click here.