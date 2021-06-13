Ann Arbor police officers raise funds for childhood cancer research

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Shellie Mathis and Kabe Jenkins share a friendship bond -- they both work for the Ann Arbor Police Department and they share a common challenge with their daughters.

3-year-old Charlotte was diagnosed with the rare childhood cancer Neuroblastoma. She had a successful surgery, but still gets monthly infusions for a related condition.

11-year-old Harper was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. She also underwent surgery and continues chemotherapy. In spite of all of this, the two families are focused on others.

Together, they organized an event Saturday in Ann Arbor to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Dozens of generous people stopped by for a lemonade and to make a donation.

While the event is over, it’s not too late to donate. Click here to donate to Charlotte and Harper’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser.