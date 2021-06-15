Honor lost loved ones at fifth annual GrieveWell Kite Festival in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Local nonprofit GrieveWell is hosting its fifth annual Kite Festival on June 26 for community members to honor loved ones who have passed away.

In partnership with Pittsfield Township, the event will take place at Lillie Park from 1-4 p.m.

The only kite festival in Ann Arbor, the free event will have a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual activities. Early registration for the in-person event is encouraged.

This year, professional kite flyers will perform dancing kite shows and family-friendly activities will be provided in partnership with Pittsfield Township, Fit4Mom Ann Arbor and the Scrap Collective. Food and beverage will also be available for purchase at the event.

Don’t have a kite? Easy-to-fly Frustrationless Flyers will be on sale for $5 for participants to decorate and fly.

Ad

At noon on June 26, GrieveWell, Arbor Hospice and Ele’s Place will co-host a virtual Fly and Remember Memorial Service. During the event, participants will be invited to share memories of their loved ones and decorate their kite. Registration for the virtual event is required in order to receive a Zoom link.

To register for the events, click here.

“We are so excited to bring the joy and whimsy of kites to our community. Our Hybrid Kite Festival offers something for everyone,” executive director of GrieveWell Carol Lessure said in a release. “The outdoor, in-person event at Lillie Park will feature kite flying and family fun.

“Online, we will live stream from the park and offer two ways to remember and honor our loved ones - either together with the Fly and Remember Memorial or on your own with a downloadable activity.”

This year’s event will also include:

Ad

A virtual Kite Decorating Contest and vote

The Changes Kites Activity developed by Ele’s Place which provides an opportunity for individuals to reflect on their grief journey

Limited prizes for participants who submit their kite flying images, videos and designs on GrieveWell’s social media pages during the festival

In order to ensure participant safety, handwashing stations will be placed throughout the park and small shaded tents will be provided for kite viewing and other activities.

When social distancing is not possible, GrieveWell encourages mask wearing -- this includes activities where young children who are not yet vaccinated are present.

According to organizers, the Kite Festival will take place rain or shine.

Lillie Park is at 4365 Platt Rd.