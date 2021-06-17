Ypsilanti murder suspect flees after being released on bond

Ypsilanti murder suspect on the run after being released on bond

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Marissa Edmunds and her boyfriend were shot on Jan. 11, 2018, in the course of a robbery at the University Green Apartments in Ypsilanti.

Her boyfriend survived; however, Edmunds died almost instantly.

Since then, her family has gone through endless heartache trying to get justice.

“His whole life, he’s been a criminal. a violent criminal,” said Marissa’s sister, Amanda Edmunds.

Orlando Whitfield had only been out of jail for 60 days when Marissa Edmunds was murdered. He was caught 10 days later and has been charged with killing her.

“It gave us somewhat comfort knowing that he was behind bars. Even though it doesn’t bring my sister back, it gave us some comfort we knew where he was. And even being on house arrest, we knew where he was,” Amanda Edmunds said.

Citing his length of time behind bars while maintaining his innocence, Washtenaw County Trial Judge Carol Kuhnke released Whitfield on house arrest with a GPS tether a year ago.

“What about my family? We didn’t ask for my sister to be shot in the face. We didn’t ask for any of this. Yet he chose to do it and we’re the ones suffering while he gets to live this life.”

On Tuesday, a detective alerted the family that Whitfield had cut off his tether and was nowhere to be found.

Amanda Edmunds’ family is afraid, but she is angry.

“Beyond angry. It’s ridiculous she allowed him out to begin with. He’s on trial for murder of a 25-year-old woman. What in your right mind would make you think he would get out and do the right thing?” she said.

