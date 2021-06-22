Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to offer criminal record expungement checks Tuesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office will be offering information about criminal record expungement and eligibility checks in Ypsilanti.

From 8-11 .m., Prosecutor’s Office staff will hand out information, snacks and water at the Ypsilanti Transit Center on Pearl Street.

Right across the street, staff will perform free expungement eligibility checks at Bellflower restaurant.

Individuals with criminal records involving a variety of offenses, including some traffic and marijuana offenses, are eligible to have their criminal records expunged.

Interested in learning more about getting your criminal record cleared— for free? Stop by the Ypsilanti Transit Center on Tuesday from 8-11 AM! We’ll be on-site with information, and will be performing free eligibility checks at the @BellflowerYpsi Restaurant across the street! pic.twitter.com/G3H9omIhqa — Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office (@WashProsecutor) June 18, 2021

On April 11, Michigan’s “Clean Slate” laws took effect, which created a process to expunge some offenses that are no longer crimes. The laws also increased the number of misdemeanor and felony convictions individuals can have expunged.

Learn more about expungement and read a 3-page Expungement Explainer by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity & Expungement Unit (CIEU) here.

Those unable to attend can email the CIEU at CIEU@washtenaw.org.

The Ypsilanti Transit Center is at 220 Pearl St., Ypsilanti.

Bellflower is at 209 Pearl St., Ypsilanti.

