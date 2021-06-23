Ann Arbor Rec & Ed announces summer adult fitness, enrichment classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drop the “Quarantine 15″ or pick up a new hobby with fitness and enrichment classes from Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed).

Beginning Tuesday, June 22, the Ann Arbor organization is offering outdoor and online programs for adults, including salsa, yoga, pilates, cook-along classes, ukulele lessons, genealogy workshops and art courses.

“As things continue to improve with COVID-19 in the Ann Arbor area, Rec & Ed is excited to provide more opportunities for people to reconnect in-person, while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our participants and instructors,” said Rec& Ed Adult Enrichment Supervisor Seema Jolly in a release. “We’ve expanded our outdoor programs this summer, and look forward to offering more in-person classes in the future.”

Some courses contain multiple classes while others are one-time workshops or events.

Classes are offered at various times of the day, in the evening and on weekends. Costs range from $15-$215.

A free, virtual GROOVE dance workshop will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Learn more about classes through the Rec & Ed website or by calling 734-994-2300 ext. 0.