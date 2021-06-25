All Seasons brings luxury senior living to Ann Arbor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – A new community is changing the face of senior living with its innovative approach to lifestyle and design.

All Seasons Ann Arbor opened its doors to residents in January. The property, located on the corner of Dixboro and Geddes Road, is nestled on 35 acres along the Huron River and adjacent to the historic Parker Mill Park, and boasts 156 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and 44 two-bedroom cottages.

It is the sixth All Seasons community to open since 2005, when real estate development company Beztak opened its inaugural community in Rochester Hills. Nationally recognized with properties in 16 states and 60 markets, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of over 35,000 residential units and also owns and manages commercial, office and retail properties.

A Unique Attitude

Beztak saw a need to reinvent senior living, introducing a lifestyle focusing on life enrichment, fine dining, luxuriously appointed amenities, and service equivalent a world-class resort. With communities already established in Birmingham, Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield, Naples, Florida and Oro Valley, Arizona, the choice to expand in Ann Arbor seemed natural.

A dining room at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

“All Seasons communities are not your average senior living communities,” said ASAA Director of Sales and Marketing, Staci Tripolsky. “When people think of senior living, they tend to think of stereotypical outdated wallpaper, musty décor, and scoop and serve style kitchens. But the All Seasons brand has a completely different attitude, and All Seasons Ann Arbor was designed with the essence of Ann Arbor’s reputation for academic tradition and cultural prestige in mind.”

Inspired Design

In fact, when the award-winning team of architects and interior designers were envisioning what All Seasons Ann Arbor would become, they took the time to intentionally incorporate pieces that pay tribute to the city, such as the Motawi Tile lining the booths in the Oak Dining Room.

“The campus was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie architecture, and a lot of folks come in and recognize the lighting fixtures in the Fireside Lounge which replicate the hanging pendants found in the Law library and on campus at the University of Michigan,” said Tripolsky. “We are continuously complimented on the thoughtful touches in our design and décor.”

Reading area at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

Engaging, Enlivening, Totally Captivating

Tripolsky said what really sets All Seasons Ann Arbor apart from other senior living communities is its emphasis on life enrichment. All under one roof, the community offers several entertainment venues and a full daily calendar with a wide range of activities.

There are weekly aqua fitness classes with a live instructor in the indoor/outdoor pool, an art studio which has a full kiln and variety of classes including painting, drawing, pottery, and paper making. There is also an 80-person auditorium, which hosts lectures, live concerts, and movies including new releases and streaming performances from the Berliner Philharmonic, National Theatre, Broadway, and the University Musical Society.

70-seat auditorium at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

“Our Director of Artistic and Intellectual Planning creates such a robust calendar of performers and books talent from around the world,” said Tripolsky. “Earlier this month we had the Carpe Diem String Quartet, who performed at Carnegie Hall last year.”

Another key element to the DNA of All Seasons Ann Arbor is its world-class dining program, which feature seasonal menus created by the in-house Executive Chef.

Each of the three restaurant-style dining venues boast freshly prepared cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. Residents can choose from the Bistro, which offers breakfast, lunch, and snacks; the Oak Dining Room for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and the Mill Pub, which has a special gastro-pub style menu and streams live sports games.

The Mill Pub at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

For the Joys of Senior Living

All Seasons Ann Arbor had already built an extensive priority waitlist two years before it opened, and prospective residents couldn’t wait to move in and join a community that provides an enriching social, educational and culturally diverse environment, said Tripolsky.

“It’s become very clear that people are looking for something new and different when they are making the choice to move into a senior living community,” she said. “Between all of the activities, classes, educational programs, and even our chauffer and valet services-- All Seasons Ann Arbor is a place where our residents can enjoy maintenance-free living, and just sit back, relax, and thrive. The All Seasons motto is ‘For the Joys of Senior Living,’ and that really embodies the purpose of everything we do here.”

Inside a unit at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

All Seasons Ann Arbor is located at 4600 All Seasons Circle. For more information, visit www.allseasons-annarbor.com.