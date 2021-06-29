Book returned to Ann Arbor library with note explaining why it was 70 years late

A book was returned to the Ann Arbor District Library with a note explaining why it was 70 years late.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A book that was checked out at the Ann Arbor District Library more than 70 years ago has finally been returned.

Workers at the library said Tappan art teacher Mary Rowland Fisher checked out a social studies curriculum book for third through sixth graders from the Ann Arbor Public Library sometime in the 1940s.

A book was returned to the Ann Arbor District Library 70 years late. (WDIV)

The book was published in 1929 and dedicated to the citizens of Ann Arbor. It includes lesson plans, learning goals, activity suggestions and more.

Fisher’s daughter-in-law recently returned the book with a note. Here’s what it said:

“To the Ann Arbor Library,

“Please accept this (rather late) overdue book return.

“Apparently Mary Rowland overlooked the due date. She was a local teacher, preparing to start a family at the time.”

“Perhaps you might consider waiving the fine, as Mary passed away in 1967?”

The library’s response: “Poof! Consider it waived!”