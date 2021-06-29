Michigan Athletics now selling football ticket packs

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Fans cheer as the Michigan team takes the field at Michigan Stadium for an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan's Big House will be sitting empty when the leaves start to change this fall. From Ann Arbor to Los Angeles to Oxford, that most American of pursuits, college football, has either given up hope of getting in a traditional season or is flinging what amounts to a Hail Mary pass in a desperate attempt to hang on in the age of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Athletics has begun ticket sales for the upcoming football season.

It is now offering Go Blue Ticket Packs, which allow fans to purchase three- or four-game bundles starting at $260.

The Go Blue Ticket Pack allows fans to pick from the following games:

Choose one from: Washington (Sept. 11) / Ohio State (Nov. 27)

Choose one from: Western Michigan (Sept. 4) / Rutgers (Sept. 25) / Northwestern (Oct. 23)

Choose one or two from: Northern Illinois (Sept. 18) / Indiana (Nov. 6)

Inventory for all games will be limited, and reservations for the Washington and Ohio state games will be capped at eight tickets.

Individual game tickets will go on sale July 13-16.

Based on the state’s most recent guidance that lifted all outdoor capacity limits, including at sporting events, Michigan Athletics is preparing to return to full capacity at Michigan Stadium in the fall. Should local, state or federal guidelines change, the department will update fans on plans moving forward.

“Prior to the fall season, we will communicate a set of general safety guidelines and steps that our department has taken to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, staff and guests,” reads Michigan Athletics’ website.

Also new this year, the athletic department will offer a one-year special offer for recent 2021 graduates.

“Michigan is offering a one-year special offer for this group to purchase a student season ticket ($175), allowing last year’s class who lost out on their senior year the opportunity to attend games this fall,” reads Michigan Athletics’ website.

In total, seven home games will be played at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines’ season opener will take place on Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.

To reserve a ticket pack, click here.

For more information on ticket pricing and purchase dates, click here.