Michigan football reveals full revised schedule for 2021 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football revealed the full revised version of its 2021 schedule, including four date changes in the Big Ten portion.

Here is the full Michigan football schedule for the 2021 season:

Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 11: vs. Washington

Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 2: at Wisconsin

Oct. 9: at Nebraska

Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 30: at Michigan State

Nov. 6: vs. Indiana

Nov. 13: at Penn State

Nov. 20: at Maryland

Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State

The first five games and the last three games of the season didn’t change, but the Big Ten adjusted four games in October and November.

Michigan was supposed to play Indiana on Oct. 9, but now, that’s when the Wolverines will travel to Nebraska.

Oct. 16 was supposed to be the date of the Michigan-Michigan State game, but instead, that will be a bye week.

Michigan will play Northwestern on Oct. 23. That matchup was originally scheduled for Nov. 6.

The trip to East Lansing will now come on Oct. 30, when Michigan was supposed to play at Nebraska.

Michigan’s home game against Indiana will now be Nov. 6.

Even though the Ohio State game in Columbus was canceled last season, the 2021 meeting will still take place in Ann Arbor.

Michigan also maintained its home game against Pac-12 opponent Washington, although it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see that game removed since the Wolverines weren’t able to make the trip to Seattle for the first half of the home-and-home in September 2020. The Big Ten’s rule against non-conference games last season resulted in the cancellation.