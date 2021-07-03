Ann Arbor woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, bison enter a corral on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled volunteers to help reduce the population of bison that are roaming the far reaches of Arizona. Thousands of people are expected to apply for one of 12 spots to lethally remove bison later this year at Grand Canyon National Park. (Bryan Maul/National Park Service via AP, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old hiker in Yellowstone National Park received significant injuries from a bison while walking on a trail in late June.

The hiker, a woman from Ann Arbor, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after the incident, reported the Jackson Hole & Daily.

Public Affairs Officer Linda Veres told the Wyoming publication the woman had been hiking with a partner on Storm Point Trail when she was injured, but it was unclear what happened during her encounter with the bison.

The incident is the first of its kind this year at the national park that Veress was aware of.

Additional details about the incident are sparse.

The Yellowstone National Park website notes that while bison may seem slow, they are dangerous and fast. Visitors are encouraged to stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife, and 100 yards away from bears or wolves.

The last notable goring was in 2020, when a 72-year-old California woman was injured while trying to photograph the animals.