U-M urges community to lock windows, doors following string of home invasions near Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety & Security urged the school community to secure their residences after several home invasions were reported near campus.

The invasions happened at night and wallets, electronics and other items were stolen, according to the Facebook post.

According to the Ann Arbor Police, the suspects gained entry through unlocked windows and doors.

U-M DPSS has several tips for securing your residence, including putting a temporary hold on mail and deliveries during vacation, not propping open exterior doors and storing valuables out of plain sight.

It also has instructions for students living in residence halls and family housing on North Campus.

To report on-campus residence invasions and theft, contact DPSS at 734-763-1131.

Ad

To report an off campus home invasion or theft, contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-994-2911.