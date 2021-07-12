Folk music venue The Ark to reopen in Ann Arbor on July 29

Patrons line up outside The Ark on Main Street ahead of a show.

ANN ARBOR – The Ark has announced it will be reopening for the first time to the public on July 29.

It will be the first time the venue has welcomed audiences into its Listening Room since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

Its first show will feature Kim Richey, while The Steel Wheels are scheduled for Aug. 1 and Adam Ezra Group will perform on Aug. 4. The venue will be at half-capacity for these shows. The Ark will roll back to full capacity on August 22 with a performance by Marc Cohn.

“While we are incredibly excited to return to live music at the club, we will continue to present periodic livestream performances through the Ark Family Room Series on Facebook and YouTube,” read a release.

Here’s the full lineup of events for August:

The Steel Wheels - Aug. 1

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $40

The Steel Wheels. (The Steel Wheels)

Adam Ezra Group - Aug. 4

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $20

Adam Ezra Group. (Michael Keegan)

Jo Serrapere & The LaFawndas - Aug. 7

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Ark Family Room Series Livestream

Free event can be watched on The Ark’s Facebook page ; “virtual tip jar” donations encouraged.

Jo Serrapere. (Jo Serrapere)

Marc Cohn - Aug. 22

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $75 gold circle; $55 reserved; $45 general admission

Marc Cohn performs live. (KIM MANCUSO PHOTOGRAPHY)

Crys Matthews & Heather Mae - Aug. 23

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $20

Heather Mae and Crys Matthews perform during the first virtual Ann Arbor Folk Festival in January 2021. (The Ark)

Grace Pettis & Rachael Kilgour - Aug. 24

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $20

Grace Pettis. (Nicola Gell Photography)

Molly Tuttle - Aug. 26

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $25

Molly Tuttle. (Molly Tuttle.)

Lee DeWyze - Aug. 27

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $20; VIP: $70

The VIP experience includes admission to the show, two-song sound check, meet and greet, photo op and one tour merch item available only through VIP.

Lee DeWyze. (Lee DeWyze)

George Bedard - Aug. 28

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $20

George Bedard. (Konwinski)

Paul Thorn - Aug. 29

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Live and in person at The Ark

Tickets: $30

Paul Thorn. (Paul Thorn)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theark.org.