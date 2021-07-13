Detroit man shot, killed inside apartment on State Street in Ann Arbor, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Detroit man was shot and killed inside an apartment on State Street in Ann Arbor, police said.

Ann Arbor officers were called at 6:33 p.m. Friday (July 9) to an apartment in the 2200 block of South State Street, according to authorities. A caller told police that an “emotionally disturbed person” was armed with a gun and holding occupants of the apartment against their will while making threats to hurt or kill them, officials said.

Police said someone from inside the apartment called 911 during the incident, and another caller who wasn’t at the scene provided information, as well.

When authorities arrived, the people who were reportedly being held inside the apartment exited and told officers that someone had been shot, according to Ann Arbor police. Two of them had been attacked by the person who was shot, they told police.

Officers entered the apartment and found John Myrick IV, 33, of Detroit, had been fatally shot, according to authorities.

Police said they questioned the occupants of the apartment and then released them.

Myrick was visiting his 23-year-old brother who lives at the apartment, officials said. The other people inside the apartment at the time were a 21-year-old man, his 21-year-old girlfriend from Detroit and a 27-year-old man. The 21-year-old and 27-year-old both live at the apartment, authorities said.

Officials at the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Monday morning. Detectives are awaiting the results, and prosecutors will also review the case.

Ann Arbor police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930 or the tip line at 734-996-3199.