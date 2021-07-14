See sculptures inspired by nature at Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor

A section of a sculpture on display at Matthaei Botanical Gardens as part of "Garden of Earthy Delights."

ANN ARBOR – A new exhibit at Matthaei Botanical Gardens features work by the Ann Arbor Potters Guild.

“A Garden of Earthy Delights” is now on display at the gardens and features ceramic sculptures inspired by Great Lakes habitats.

Botanical gardens staff and the Guild collaborated on the tower-like sculptures to celebrate the Guild’s 70th anniversary. In total, 33 artists across eight teams collaborated to create 10 sculptures.

The exhibit is now on view at Matthaei’s Great Lakes Gardens, which recreate the habitats and endemic plants from this region. It will be on display through Oct. 3.

The Great Lakes Gardens recreates the region’s native limestone plains, wetlands, dunes and prairies.

A section now on display at Matthaei Botanical Gardens. (Ann Arbor Potters Guild)

“Visitors will see multiple plant colors, textures and shapes,” Guild member and spokesperson Mary Avrakatos said in a release. “The sculpture’s pieces reference the shapes of plants and the creatures that live in them found in open fields, on top of flowers, and in grasses growing in the Michigan prairie ecosystems.”

Founded in 1949 by nine artists, the Ann Arbor Potters Guild originally operated near the University of Michigan in a rented alley space. A year later the Guild was incorporated and it has been housed at 201 Hill Street since 1968. Today, 45 artists belong to the Guild, thought to be the country’s oldest ceramic artist cooperative.

"Garden of Earthy Delights" at Matthaei Botanical Gardens features sculptures created by the Ann Arbor Potters Guild. (Ann Arbor Potters Guild)

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Visitors must make free reservations prior to arriving at the gardens.

Reservations can be made here.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.