Check out these Ann Arbor area artists at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this week

Attendees view art made by Nicario Jimenez at his booth at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Fair)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you missed it, the Ann Arbor Art Fair kicked off Thursday.

The annual juried art fair returned to downtown after being briefly canceled earlier this year, and completely canceled in 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Made up of three separate fairs, the event traditionally brings thousands of tourists into the city.

Artists from around the United States have traveled to Tree Town to sell their art from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Here are some Ann Arbor area artists to look for:

JEWELRY

Linda Sanchez - Booth: IN274

Scott Berry - Booth: MN236

Rose Giacherio - Booth: SU946

Kristin Perkins - Booth: MN352

Kristine Bolhuis - Booth: IN242

DRAWING

Mary Lewison - Booth: NU816

Carolyn Garay - Booth: MN379

Carolyn Weins - Booth: LI222

DIGITAL ART

Mari Pruks - Booth: SU860

PAINTING

Mary Lewison - Booth: NU816

Megan Foldenauer - Booth: WA824

Claudia Selene - Booth: SU846

Adam Beeman - Booth: TH318

PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Christopher James - Booth: MN370

CLAY

Kate Tremel - Booth: IN234

Autumn Askalson - Booth: NU908

MIXED MEDIA

Karin Coron - Booth: NU807

Isabella De La Mora - Booth: SU894

Laura Pearson - Booth: LI236

CERAMICS

Preeti Abraham - Booth: ST518

Stan Baker - Booth: MN225

David McAlpine - Booth: MN132

LEATHER

Anke Eichstaedt-Trampler - Booth: ST439

GLASS

Shawn Bungo - Booth: MN334

Want to know more about each artist? Visit the artist directories for each fair.

