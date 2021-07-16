Mostly Cloudy icon
Check out these Ann Arbor area artists at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this week

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Attendees view art made by Nicario Jimenez at his booth at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Fair)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you missed it, the Ann Arbor Art Fair kicked off Thursday.

The annual juried art fair returned to downtown after being briefly canceled earlier this year, and completely canceled in 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Made up of three separate fairs, the event traditionally brings thousands of tourists into the city.

Artists from around the United States have traveled to Tree Town to sell their art from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Read: Your guide to the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

Here are some Ann Arbor area artists to look for:

JEWELRY

  • Linda Sanchez - Booth: IN274
  • Scott Berry - Booth: MN236
  • Rose Giacherio - Booth: SU946
  • Kristin Perkins - Booth: MN352
  • Kristine Bolhuis - Booth: IN242

DRAWING

  • Mary Lewison - Booth: NU816
  • Carolyn Garay - Booth: MN379
  • Carolyn Weins - Booth: LI222

DIGITAL ART

  • Mari Pruks - Booth: SU860

PAINTING

  • Mary Lewison - Booth: NU816
  • Megan Foldenauer - Booth: WA824
  • Claudia Selene - Booth: SU846
  • Adam Beeman - Booth: TH318

PHOTOGRAPHY

  • Paul Christopher James - Booth: MN370

CLAY

  • Kate Tremel - Booth: IN234
  • Autumn Askalson - Booth: NU908

MIXED MEDIA

  • Karin Coron - Booth: NU807
  • Isabella De La Mora - Booth: SU894
  • Laura Pearson - Booth: LI236

CERAMICS

  • Preeti Abraham - Booth: ST518
  • Stan Baker - Booth: MN225
  • David McAlpine - Booth: MN132

LEATHER

  • Anke Eichstaedt-Trampler - Booth: ST439

GLASS

  • Shawn Bungo - Booth: MN334

Want to know more about each artist? Visit the artist directories for each fair.

Read more: Street artist David Zinn to ‘hide’ drawings throughout Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

