Check out these Ann Arbor area artists at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you missed it, the Ann Arbor Art Fair kicked off Thursday.
The annual juried art fair returned to downtown after being briefly canceled earlier this year, and completely canceled in 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Made up of three separate fairs, the event traditionally brings thousands of tourists into the city.
Artists from around the United States have traveled to Tree Town to sell their art from Thursday to Saturday this week.
Here are some Ann Arbor area artists to look for:
JEWELRY
- Linda Sanchez - Booth: IN274
- Scott Berry - Booth: MN236
- Rose Giacherio - Booth: SU946
- Kristin Perkins - Booth: MN352
- Kristine Bolhuis - Booth: IN242
DRAWING
- Mary Lewison - Booth: NU816
- Carolyn Garay - Booth: MN379
- Carolyn Weins - Booth: LI222
DIGITAL ART
- Mari Pruks - Booth: SU860
PAINTING
- Mary Lewison - Booth: NU816
- Megan Foldenauer - Booth: WA824
- Claudia Selene - Booth: SU846
- Adam Beeman - Booth: TH318
PHOTOGRAPHY
- Paul Christopher James - Booth: MN370
CLAY
- Kate Tremel - Booth: IN234
- Autumn Askalson - Booth: NU908
MIXED MEDIA
- Karin Coron - Booth: NU807
- Isabella De La Mora - Booth: SU894
- Laura Pearson - Booth: LI236
CERAMICS
- Preeti Abraham - Booth: ST518
- Stan Baker - Booth: MN225
- David McAlpine - Booth: MN132
LEATHER
- Anke Eichstaedt-Trampler - Booth: ST439
GLASS
- Shawn Bungo - Booth: MN334
Want to know more about each artist? Visit the artist directories for each fair.
