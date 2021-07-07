Street artist David Zinn to ‘hide’ drawings throughout Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

Zinn puts the finishing touches on a drawing featuring Sluggo and a new creature on Oct. 3, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s very own David Zinn will be making an appearance at the Ann Arbor Art Fair -- well, sort of.

The world famous artist, who is known for incorporating his whimsical chalk characters into natural and city scenes in plain sight, has been commissioned to hide three of his drawings throughout the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

The fair will take place July 15-17.

This year, the Summer Art Fair, run by the Guild of Artists and Artisans, will take over the South University area fair, nearly doubling its footprint.

Zinn’s drawings will be hidden in the areas marked in red on the map below.

Map of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

Read: A chat with Ann Arbor’s chalk creature creator, David Zinn

Locals stop to take pictures of Zinn while WDIV's Kila Peeples films him working on Washington St. on Oct. 3, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

With so much action and so much to see, how will you spot his creations? The Art Fair will be releasing hints on its social media pages to help visitors locate his temporary drawings.

Ad

Check the Summer Art Fair’s Facebook page and the Ann Arbor Art Fair Facebook page for updates.

One of David Zinn's drawings outside The Cupcake Station in downtown Ann Arbor. (David Zinn)

The Chalk Art Scavenger Hunt with David Zinn is Presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Related reading: