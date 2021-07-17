Police seeking man after two women punched in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for a man after two women in downtown Ann Arbor were assaulted on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first incident took place around 10 p.m. on Friday in Nickels Arcade between State Street and Maynard Street. Police said the suspect approached the first woman, punched her and told her to be quiet. The woman kicked the man in the groin and started screaming, causing the suspect to flee.

The second assault took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the second woman was walking in the area of Catherine Street near Division Street when the suspect jumped out of a driveway where he was supposedly hiding. He then punched the woman in the face, grabbed her by the throat and told her to be quiet. The woman, a student, kicked the man and was able to get away.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s who is about six feet tall and clean-shaven. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

Those with information are asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.