Book drive at Traverwood library accepting donations through July 31

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Donate new books to support young readers at a book drive by Ann Arbor’s Children’s Literacy Network.
The volunteer-based nonprofit organization has strived to close the reading achievement gap experienced by low-income children since it was founded in 1991.
Books can be dropped off at the Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood branch between noon and 8 p.m. every day of the week until Saturday, July 31.
Those with questions can call Children’s Literacy Network at 734-255-3997.
The Traverwood library branch is at 3333 Traverwood Dr.
Don’t forget! @aadl Traverwood Branch is still accepting NEW children’s books for CLN until July 31! If you have any questions, feel free to reach out. Thank you to all who have donated so far! ☺️📚— Children's Literacy Network (@NetworkChildren) July 20, 2021
