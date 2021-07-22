Partly Cloudy icon
Book drive at Traverwood library accepting donations through July 31

Donate new books, support children’s literacy

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Donate new books to support young readers at a book drive by Ann Arbor’s Children’s Literacy Network.

The volunteer-based nonprofit organization has strived to close the reading achievement gap experienced by low-income children since it was founded in 1991.

Books can be dropped off at the Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood branch between noon and 8 p.m. every day of the week until Saturday, July 31.

Those with questions can call Children’s Literacy Network at 734-255-3997.

The Traverwood library branch is at 3333 Traverwood Dr.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

