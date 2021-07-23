Atomic Object wins award for growth, strategic excellence

ANN ARBOR – Software consultancy Atomic Object recently won an award for strategic excellence from Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

MCSB regularly recognizes 50 of the fastest-growing and highest-performing small companies in the state, as well as one previous recipient for strategic expertise. On Tuesday, Atomic Object received the “Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Award - Strategically Focused” honor.

Atomic Object is currently celebrating 20 years in business -- a milestone in the goal of founder and Chairman Carl Erickson to build a 100-year-old company.

Founded in 2001 in Grand Rapids, Atomic Object expanded to Ann Arbor in 2013 and most recently opened its first out-of-state office in Chicago. Recognized by Forbes as a top 25 small business, Atomic Object has grown to 80 employees and has built more than 200 software applications.

“Launching new offices allows us to maintain our flat management structure,” co-CEO Shawn Crowley said in a statement. “It helps us serve local customers by engaging in creative, collaborative work right alongside them. It also provides growth opportunities for Atoms.”

Co-CEO Mike Marsiglia said the company has always taken a people-first approach to business.

“Treating people well has been the long-term strategy that allowed us to innovate and serve our customers,” Marsiglia said in a statement. “Without this approach and investment in growing future leaders, we wouldn’t be able to move folks out to Chicago or attract top talent in a tight market.”

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the firm kept jobs and salaries for all of its employees. The employee-owned company also maintained its status as a certified B Corp.

“That says a lot about the leadership of the company,” chair of the MCSB Board of Directors Jennifer Deamud said in a statement. “B Corp Certification proves they know the importance of focusing on our environment, focusing on employees—and that ultimately leads to strategic growth. This is definitely a company I’d want to work for if I were in the computer science field.”

For more information about Atomic Object, visit www.atomicobject.com.