Upcoming event encourages visitors to discover Dixboro

ANN ARBOR – A small village just northeast of Ann Arbor, Dixboro is a charming community with a large Village Green, historic one-room schoolhouse, farmers market and shops.

A free event on July 30 invites visitors to discover the village and enjoy music by Brain Plasticity Ukelele Collective, tours of its historic schoolhouse, food and farmers market vendors, games and family-friendly environmental activities.

From 5-8 p.m., the event will support the renovation of its schoolhouse, which was just named Michigan Schoolhouse of the Year by the Michigan One-Room School Association.

Organizers hope the broader community will enjoy all that the area has to offer, including recreational areas like Cherry Hill Preserve, Marshall Preserve and U-M’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and shops like the historic Dixboro General Store, Moonwinks and the newly-opened Dixboro House/The Boro.

The Dixboro Village Green -- 1.7 acres of open land -- has been the center of the community since 1824.

“Dixboro has served as a community gathering space for those in Washtenaw County since the 1800s,” member of the Dixboro Village Green Board of Directors Tom Freeman said in a statement. “It’s a great place to live. We are excited to share our community more broadly to highlight its activities and take this opportunity to redevelop the schoolhouse as an event space.”

“As a resident of the area, I am thrilled not only to support but to continue to see the energy building around the rehabilitation of the schoolhouse,” supporter of the event and Brain Plasticity member Ellie Serras said in a statement. ”This community looks to preserve its integrity and welcome new ideas.”

The Dixboro Village Green is located at 5221 Church Road in Ann Arbor.

In case of inclement weather, the rain date for the event will be Aug. 6.