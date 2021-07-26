Flowing beer, live music returns to German Park in Ann Arbor on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – If you’ve missed traditional German fare, live music and buckets of beer that define the German Park Picnic experience, then you’re in luck.

The park, which has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, will hold its first summer picnic on Saturday.

Since 1938, German Park has been serving locals a traditional menu, which includes bratwurst, knackwurst, potato salad, spatzen, strudel, and of course, lots of sauerkraut. See the full menu and pricing here.

Traditional German music and dancing can also be enjoyed at the event in the dance hall.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission will run until 9 p.m. The park closes at 11 p.m.

Cash-only admission is $5 per person and children age 12 and under are free. An ATM is available onsite.

No outside food or drink is permitted and there is a no-pet policy, unless the pet is a service animal.

German Park is at 5549 Pontiac Trail.

For more information, visit germanpark.org.